After two generous donations, Williston Water World is guaranteed to feature two water slides.
The first slide will be made possible due to a $360,000 donation from the American Legion, Edgar M. Boyd Post 37.
After two generous donations, Williston Water World is guaranteed to feature two water slides.
The first slide will be made possible due to a $360,000 donation from the American Legion, Edgar M. Boyd Post 37.
“Our organization is so thankful for the Legion’s constant support of the Williston Community Builders. They are the first to volunteer to help us grill at our back to school barbeque and consistently donate towards projects that make our community a great place to live,” Pool Action Committee and Williston Community Builders member Emily Ramage Geltel said.
“As fellow volunteers, we value the partnership we have forged with the local American Legion. Like the Williston Community Builders, the folks at the Legion consistently give of their time and talents to build a better community, one friendly face at a time,” Williston Community Builders member Codi Austreim said.
Rich Vestal and Kathy Vestal are also integral to making sure Williston’s new attraction will be top-notch. The two pledged $250,000 for a water slide in honor of their ten grandchildren.
The two donations are amongst many that have made Williston Water World a reality for the community. The new outdoor pool is set to break ground in 2023, dependent on meeting fundraising goals.
The location of Williston Water World was announced in September after much anticipation. The pool will be built west of Cutting Field, along the bypass, on a donated piece of land from the City of Williston.
President of the Williston Community Builders Nick Lippert, explained that the Williston Water World project was born out of community outreach. He said that people were appreciative of the ARC and its indoor water park facility, but that an outdoor community pool is a staple of any thriving community.
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.