American Legion donates water slide to Williston Water World

from left to right: Grant Carns, Amanda Colebank, Chris Forsberg, Bobby Rice, Dan Brown, Richard Ceynar, Falon Justice, Gary Skarphol, Jon Nelson, Nick Lippert, Duane DeMars, David Brevik

 Provided

After two generous donations, Williston Water World is guaranteed to feature two water slides.

The first slide will be made possible due to a $360,000 donation from the American Legion, Edgar M. Boyd Post 37.



