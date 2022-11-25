Community Christmas tree
City of Williston

On Monday, the eighth annual Community Christmas Tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on the corner of 26th Street East and Second Avenue West. This year’s tree was donated by Williston resident Brady Vickers.

Each year, the tree is chosen from a list of homeowners who have volunteered to donate their tree, explained a City of Williston press release. This year’s tree, a 60-foot Colorado spruce weighing in at 12,300 pounds, came from 205 11th Street East.



