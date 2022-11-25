On Monday, the eighth annual Community Christmas Tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on the corner of 26th Street East and Second Avenue West. This year’s tree was donated by Williston resident Brady Vickers.
Each year, the tree is chosen from a list of homeowners who have volunteered to donate their tree, explained a City of Williston press release. This year’s tree, a 60-foot Colorado spruce weighing in at 12,300 pounds, came from 205 11th Street East.
Vickers said that the tree was planted in the early 1970’s by his grandfather, making the tree just over 50 years old. Vickers said that because he has seen storms take down similar trees in the area, he’d become concerned with the tree and its location, fearing it could damage his home or nearby power lines if it ever fell down. Vickers said he is glad that the tree will be used as part of a community tradition rather than just being torn down.
“It was kind of a tough decision, because that tree has been in my life since I was a child,” Vickers said. “When the opportunity came for it to be the City’s Christmas Tree, we felt like that would be a fitting way for the tree to end its life, so to speak.”
On Monday night there will be a bonfire, refreshments, holiday music, the lighting ceremony and a fireworks show.
The community is also be able to participate in the third annual Community Christmas Tree ornament contest. The public can get creative to craft an ornament to hang on the tree for a chance to win a prize back. Individuals can place their ornament on the tree starting Nov. 28 until Dec. 9.
The contest is open to all ages with the following age groups: under 6, 7-10, 11-14, and 15+. Two winners from each age group will be selected on Dec. 12 and all submissions will be showcases on the City of Williston social media pages.
To enter, participants must take a picture of their ornament on the Community Christmas Tree or a photo of them placing the ornament on the tree. These photos must then be submitted via Facebook to the City of Williston (@cityofwilliston) or the Williston Community Library (@willistoncommunitylibrary) or via email to communications@ci.williston.nd.us. Each entry must include the name and age of the participant and a name for the ornament.
This project was made possible by Basin Concrete-Trucking, 11 Bravo Property Services, LLC., City of Williston Public Works, Alliance Consulting, TNT Fireworks, Williston PD and Williston FD. Drone footage will also be captured by Alliance Consulting.