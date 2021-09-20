The Williston Thursday Musical Club continues to celebrate their centennial with fun events,this time with a unique outdoor musical performance.
On Thursday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., the group is taking over the Play 4 All Park, affectionately known as the “Alien Park,” to host their inaugural Musical One Mile Fun Run, sponsored by Williston Cooperative Credit Union. Club member Vivian Kalmik said inspiration for the event came from a recent visit to the park with her grandchildren.
“We were out playing at the park, and I noticed there’s four giant percussion instruments there, and so we started brainstorming and thought, why don’t we have something musical in the park using those instruments?” Kalmik told the Williston Herald.
Kalmik reached out to Chad Askim, band director at Williston Middle School and Kellee Black with the Williston Run Club and devised the Musical Fun Run, incorporating music in the park as well as around the track. Askim will be bringing a drum line to perform while the Run Club takes laps around the track, jingling from the bells on the bracelets they’ll be wearing. Additionally, Kalmik said children in attendance will also receive small instruments of their own to play during the event.
“It’s out of the box, fun, an outdoor activity for kids and families, and it’s utilizing some of the things we have right here in Williston in our own parks,” Kalmik said. “We just thought what a fun way to celebrate, not just with a regular concert but something that everyone can be a part of and enjoy.”
Susie Q’s Ice Cream will also be set up at the park, serving frosty treats to hungry runners and musicians. The Fun Run will help raise money for the Williston Thursday Musical Club, who uses those funds to provide musical scholarships to area youth. Registration from the Fun Run is $5 for individuals and $10 for families.
Kalmik said if the event proves popular, the Club would like to make it an annual event, continuing to foster the appreciation of music in the area., especially in the younger generation.
“I truly believe that music brings a balance to people’s lives,” Kalmik explained. “It’s something they can enjoy, it’s something they can always participate in or be an audience member of. Music has always been the circle or the hub of any kind of gathering in communities over the years, and it’s just a wonderful to have as a part of your life.”
To learn more about the Fun Run or the Williston Thursday Music Club, visit www.facebook.com/willistonthursdaymusical.