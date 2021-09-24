A local educator has taken to the road, raising money and awareness for a good cause.
Dr. Kyle Norris, Associate Professor of Music for Williston State College, is taking part in the 7th annual Great Cycle Challenge USA, raising money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Founded in 2015, Great Cycle Challenge USA has grown to become one of the largest cycling events in the country, with over 350,000 riders from 50 states riding 24.8 million miles and raising more than $39 million for research and development. The Fund’s goal is to find better treatments and cures for childhood cancer.
As part of the Challenge, Norris planned to ride 1,250 miles and and raise $2,500 during month of September in support of the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. As of Sep 24, Norris had surpassed that goal, riding 1,283 miles and raising $3,240 with full a week left of the month. This year, CCRF hopes over 80,000 riders will help raise more than $10 million.
“Over 15,000 American children are diagnosed with cancer every year” said Daniel Gumnit, Chief Executive Officer at Children’s Cancer Research Fund. “Thanks to riders like Kyle, we’re fueling groundbreaking research to save lives and give kids the future they deserve.”
“This is the third time I have participated in Great Cycle Challenge,” said Kyle Norris. “During the past two years, I have logged over 1,500 miles and raised $4,184.13.”