Williston State College’s first, and longtime President, Garvin Stevens, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Grand Forks surrounded by his family. He was 88.

WSC President Dr. Bernell Hirning said, “On behalf of the faculty, staff, and students, past and present, of Williston State College, we are saddened by the recent news of the passing of Mr. Garvin Stevens, the first executive leader of the college. Mr. Stevens, in working with UND, Williston Public Schools, and the City of Williston, laid the groundwork for UND-Williston Center to become a reality. He then helped guide the college in becoming a stand-alone campus as UND-Williston, and later Williston State College. With the shift to Williston State College, Mr. Steven’s retired in 2000. Today’s success for the college would not be possible without Mr. Stevens’s early vision for higher education in northwest North Dakota.”



