The Williston State College CTE Programs are planning an Open House for April 23 from 10am-2pm, at the Crighton Building on the Williston State College campus.
The Diesel Tech, Welding and Ag Programs are offering the opportunity to find out more about their programs by opening their doors for prospective students and parents to see what they offer.
Numerous speakers from local businesses, such as Snap-On Tools, RDO, CAT and others will be on hand to discuss what going into these CTE programs offer, as students eventually look at getting into their career fields.
“This is a great opportunity for students who may be on the fence about what they want to do after high school, college, or are looking at a career change in general. This is a more up-close-and-personal way to see the value in these CTE programs. On top of that, we will also be offering a chance to receive four $500 CTE scholarships that are being offered on behalf of the Diesel Tech, Welding and Agriculture programs to those who attend. Come on down and see how we can help you build the future you want,” said Hunter Erickson, Diesel Tech Program instructor.
As well as additional speakers, members of the WSC Enrollment and Financial Aid offices will be on hand to answer any additional questions from prospective students and will be able to help with enrollment in these programs if students so desire.
NOTE: Prospective students must be previously enrolled or commit to enrolling the day of the Open House in order to be eligible for the scholarship.