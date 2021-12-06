Williston State College announced some new additions to their staff.
Chris Kadrmas has been named Student Life and Conference Services Coordinator. Kadrmas is originally from Greenbrier, Arkansas and is currently working on his Associate Degree from Williston State College.
“I am looking forward to working with past, present, and future students at WSC. I have many ideas to engage students and keep them involved on and off campus. Williston State College is a truly amazing place, with amazing staff and faculty that truly are caring. That is what makes WSC such a good educational institution,” Kadrmas said.
Kadrmas will assist in engagement with students on a variety of topics and programs. He will help promote campus activities and coordinate Conference Service events on campus.
The College also announced Krista Lambrecht as the new Vice President of Business Services.
Lambrecht holds a Master of Accountancy Degree and Bachelor of Science in Accounting Degree, both from North Dakota State University. Her work experience includes State Agency Auditor, North Dakota Office of the State Auditor, Senior Internal Auditor for the North Dakota University System, and most recently, Financial Services Director for Tioga Medical Center.
She also holds certifications as a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor.
“Her vast experience and knowledge with the North Dakota University System will serve the college well,” remarked Dr. Bernell Hirning, WSC President.
Lambrecht will have a supervisory role with the Financial Services Staff, and oversee the department leadership for Campus Services, Information Technology and Bookstore.
“I’m excited to be joining the Williston community and the WSC team. I look forward to working with the fantastic faculty, staff and students,” said Lambrecht.