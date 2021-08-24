Williston Square begins to take shape as crews continue to carve out the infrastructure needed for the City's incoming businesses, as well as for future development projects.
City Administrator David Tuan and Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko met with the Williston Herald to discuss the progress happening on the former airport property.
"This has been a good year," Tuan explained. "We've had good weather this year, we were fortunate to have good bid prices at the beginning of the year and some good contractors scheduled to do the work."
Tuan said much of the focus at the moment is on two projects, the Third Avenue west and Ninth avenue west extensions. Sanitary sewer is installed and water and stormwater sewer piping is currently being installed on Third Avenue West. Tuan said the Ninth Avenue project will be completed next year, allowing people to bypass the construction that will be happening on Highway 2 and second avenue. That project, Tuan said, will hopefully begin sometime in the spring of 2021.
Additionally, Tuan said the Public Safety Answering Point, the regional 911 dispatch center, is on schedule to begin occupying the building, housed in the former Sloulin Field terminal building, this fall. Tuan said the center would be looking to have equipment installed in September, which the plan to be moved in by October.
In terms of businesses in the Square, Wenko said things have been going well in terms of attracting new companies, saying that those businesses that have shown interest have approached the City directly, without any major sales pitch.
"It goes back to getting the infrastructure in the ground first, that's the most important, to make sure we service the buildings once they go in." Wenko explained. "You haven't seen a full on sales push coming out of Economic Development, but it will happen as we get into the next year."
Wenko added that he was confident that one of the businesses that had committed to the Square, Slim Chickens, would begin to build sometime this fall. Others such as Genesis and Pizza Ranch are still in the process of having their deals finalized, Wenko said, adding that his office is fielding calls from other establishments looking to move in.
"There's been a tremendous amount of interest, especially from franchise-style restaurants," he said. "My sense is that once we see somebody be that first anchor, like when Slim Chickens starts to go vertical, I think the dominoes will start to fall from there and you'll see a lot of others start to pull the trigger."
In terms of adding more retail options, Wenko said it is important to remember that in many retail sectors, companies are still determining how the pandemic in 2020 affected their ability to expand and open new stores. That being said, Wenko said he is confident the Square will bring new retails options to the region.
"There's not a huge focus on expansion right now," Wenko said. "But I'm confident we're going to attract and get retail into this market. Will it happen next year? It could. Could it be a couple years? It could. But we're going to see some retail. When you start seeing things go vertical, everything's going to go into high gear."
The City will be hosting a public meeting on Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Williston ARC to give further updates on the happening at Williston Square.