Hot weather is is leading to high water usage in Williston, prompting the city to share some important conservation tips for residents.
The City of Williston Public Works Department reported that demand going into the Fourth of July weekend reached nearly 75 percent of the Williston Regional Water Treatment Plant's daily supply.
Public Works Director Kenny Bergstrom commented in a release that normal summer demand can increase with the high heat and severe and extreme drought conditions that have been observed throughout Williams County. As a precautionary measure, citizens are encouraged to reduce their usage so that the Williston Regional WTP can continue to meet demand and provide adequate fire protection.
The following are tips to help reduce water usage in and outside of the home:
Save Outdoors
- Water your lawn in the early morning or evening rather than the heat of the day when evaporation is at its greatest.
- Water your lawn every other day, not daily.
- Step on your lawn, and if the grass springs back, it does not need water.
- Keep your grass a bit longer. Longer grass promotes deeper root growth, resulting in a more drought-resistant lawn, reduced evaporation, and fewer weeds.
- Sweep driveways, sidewalks, and steps rather than hosing them off.
- Inspect irrigation systems and check for leaks and broken or clogged sprinkler heads. Fix sprinkler heads that are broken or spraying on the sidewalk, street, or driveway.
- If you have a pool, use a cover to reduce evaporation when the pool is not being used.
- Avoid washing vehicles at home unless using a bucket or hand-held hose with a shut off. Consider a commercial car wash establishment instead.
Save Indoors
- Turn off running water while brushing your teeth or shaving.
- Take shorter showers.
- Keep a pitcher of drinking water in the refrigerator instead of letting the faucet run until the water is cool.
- Plug up the sink or use a wash basin if washing dishes by hand.
- Run only full loads in the washer and dishwasher.
- Fix any water leaks.
- Install low-flow shower heads and toilets.
Check the current drought status for Williams County, which is updated every Thursday, at: www.drought.gov/states/north dakota/county/Williams<https://www.drought.gov/states/north-dakota/county/Williams>
Calculate how much water you use and where you can conserve with this water calculator: www.home-water-works.org/calculator<https://www.home-water-works.org/calculator>
For more tips on how to save water, please visit: www.epa.gov/watersense<http://www.epa.gov/watersense>