An investigation into a possible violation of century code pertaining to Williston Basin District 7 School Board’s executive meetings has been launched by the Williston Police Department.
Sergeant Detective Danielle Hendricks with the Williston PD confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, but that it had been referred to North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Calls to BCI were directed back to WPD.
There have been concerns regarding the Board and its handling of the resignation of former superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Thake. The school board held a special meeting in October, going into executive session to discuss negotiations with Thake. Board President Chris Jundt stated that no actions were taken during executive session. Thake was placed on administrative leave just days later, and resigned two weeks later.
The executive session, among other factors, caused the Williston Education Association to call a vote of No Confidence in Jundt, asking for his immediate resignation.
“The Association believes that due to the evidence over the past four months of meetings behind closed doors, decisions made in Executive Session and bad faith negotiations with WEA, that we have no confidence that he can continue on the school board." The WEA statement read.
WEA President Eric Rooke said at the time he would be contacting the Attorney General’s office to request recordings of the Board’s executive sessions, including the meeting of the Board where Superintendent Thake was the matter of discussion.
Williston Basin District 7 did not respond to the Herald's request for comment.