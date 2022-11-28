Warm up after at the James

Paisley and Parker Liebelt pose with Santa 

 Marianne Young | Williston Herald
Harmon Park

Harmon Park lit up for the holiday season

On Friday night, Williston skies lit up from the Parades of Lights and other events that occurred. The Williston Chamber of Commerce hosted the parade with people gathered on either side of Main Street, ending the route at Harmon Park to light up the park for the holiday season. Afterwards, the crowd wandered down to the James Memorial Art Center to warm up and spend some time with Santa.

Santa

Santa at the Parade of Lights

A highlight of the parade for many attendees was Santa Claus atop the Williston Fire Department's ladder truck.



