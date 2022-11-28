On Friday night, Williston skies lit up from the Parades of Lights and other events that occurred. The Williston Chamber of Commerce hosted the parade with people gathered on either side of Main Street, ending the route at Harmon Park to light up the park for the holiday season. Afterwards, the crowd wandered down to the James Memorial Art Center to warm up and spend some time with Santa.
A highlight of the parade for many attendees was Santa Claus atop the Williston Fire Department's ladder truck.
One onlooker from Alexander decided to head to Williston for the annual celebration because of all the good things she'd heard.
"First year here. We usually go over to Watford, but we decided to come here. We heard that it's really nice here," Denise Wahlstrom said.
When asked what his favorite float was after the parade, Finn Christensen said "the one that shot out the fake snow."
Christensen was referencing the float by 3 Forks Services which featured fire extinguishers creating "snow" along the parade route.
At the James, Santa met with children who told him what they wanted for Christmas. Hot cocoa and apple cider were served and coloring pages for the kids were available while they waited for their turn for Santa. 112 children were able to get their photo and relay their wishlist with Santa within the first hour at the James event.
What better way than to end a sunny Black Friday than one that was filled with family, friends and Santa.