The Bakken region is going to be the subject of reports for German Public Radio, who visited the area this week to talk oil, education and the future of Williston.
ARD German Public Radio correspondent Torsten Teichmann was doing a story at Fort Peck in Montana to witness a herd of Yellowstone Bison that is being prepared for transport and then release in Washington and Oklahoma and had a few days to kill. Wanting to explore more of the area, Teichmann asked his producer what they could do, and the pair began looking into the Bakken and what's happening in the region.
"First I had this idea, talking about all this sustainability and all the talk about moving the country in the direction of renewable energy, but what happens to all these communities which heavily rely on oil?" Teichmann told the Williston Herald. "We've been to Pennsylvania and we've been to Texas, so I wanted to get the chance to look here as well."
Additionally, Teichmann said he wanted to know more about what it is like to go school in rural areas, the hardships they have faced during the pandemic and growing up in a Boom Town. Teichmann spent Tuesday and Wednesday visiting Williston and Tioga, meeting with oil industry leaders, local historians and people who have grown up in the area to learn more about what makes the region tick.
Teichmann will take his interviews back to ARD's studios in Washington D.C., where he will put the reports together for his listeners in Germany. The ARD Washington D.C. Bureau reports exclusively to their headquarters in Germany, serving more than 60 radio stations with over 52.4 million listeners in German speaking Europe.
Teichmann said ARD has 10 correspondents across the country, who travel extensively to report on different things happening around the United States. Teichmann said there is great interest from Germany about goings on in America, and that he likes to explore the human-aspect of each story, making it more relatable to his listeners.
"I always go for the people," Teichmann said. "I think you can explain things better when you meet people and can transport the story through them."