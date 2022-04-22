In celebration of National Public Works Week scheduled for May 15-21, 2022, the City of Williston Public Works will host its Public Outreach Day on Wednesday, May 18.
Open to all ages, this free event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Williston Public Works located at 1121 5th Street East.
City of Williston Public Works has celebrated Public Works Week since 2015, and 2022 marks the 62nd annual National Public Works Week sponsored by the American Public Works (APWA) and Canadian Public Works Associations.
This year’s theme is “Ready and Resilient” as public works professionals are always ready to serve their communities and are as resilient as ever in the face of everyday challenges.
Participants will have the opportunity to meet City of Williston Public Works staff, explore equipment up close, learn about projects and services, and walk away with giveaways and snacks!
“This event is important for us because it showcases how critical Public Works is to the Williston community,” explained Kenny Bergstrom, Public Works Director. “The services we offer are sometimes overlooked as they are just a routine part of our lives. This week gives everyone in our department recognition and appreciation and provides the community a chance to see what it is we do.
For more information on this story, please contact Alyssa Nelson, Administrative Assistant, at 701.577.6368 or alyssan@ci.williston.nd.us.