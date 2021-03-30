Williston Public Works to host Public Outreach Day

The City of Williston announced that it will be celebrating National Public Works Week May 16 to 22, with Williston Public Works hosting a Public Outreach Day on Wednesday, May 19.
Open to all ages, this free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Williston Public Works located at 1121 Fifth Street East.
City of Williston Public Works have taken part in Public Works Week since 2015, and 2021 marks the 61st annual National Public Works Week, sponsored by the American Public Works and Canadian Public Works Associations.
Participants will have the opportunity to meet City of Williston Public Works staff, explore equipment up close, learn about projects and services, and walk away with goody bags.
“This is an important event for us because it showcases how critical Public Works is to the everyday function of our community,” explained Kenny Bergstrom, Public Works Director. “The services we offer can be commonly overlooked as these things are just a routine part of our lives. This week gives everyone in our department recognition and appreciation and provides the community a chance to see what it is we do.”
Public Works Week showcases the work that the department does behind the scenes to keep the city’s essential services running smoothly. The event was unable to be held in 2020 due to COVID-19. The last Public Outreach Day was held at the Raymond Family Community Center, with students from nearby schools stopping by to ride in the street sweeper, operate a firehouse and run the lights and sirens on the firetruck. This year's event will take place at the new Public Works facility, which opened its doors in November 2019.
“Public Works represents such an important backbone to the services that improve the quality of life in our community," City Administrator David Tuan told the Williston Herald. "While many of these services go unnoticed in the day-to-day hustle and bustle of a city, it is important for us to recognize the contributions of our public works team and appreciate how they make our community safe, functional, and beautiful!
Participants planning to attend are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.