Williston police and personnel from the Northwest Narcotics Task Force (NWNTF) seized an estimated $350,000 worth of drugs and firearms during a search warrant-authorized raid at the South Ridge Apartments complex in Williston on Tuesday.
The search warrant led to the arrest of Richard Lloyd, 29, who was charged with multiple felonies including possession of controlled substances and unlawful possession of four firearms.
More than 4,000 fentanyl pills topped the list of drugs seized.
The estimated street value of the seized drugs and guns was placed at approximately $350,000, according to a Williston Police Department (WPD) news release.
The following suspected "illicit substances" were seized:
480 grams (or 4,320 pills) of suspected fentanyl pills
105 grams of cocaine
705 grams of meth
645 grams of MJ
122 packs of THC Edible
Lloyd was charged with:
1. Possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to deliver
a. C-Felony (maximum five-year imprisonment and/or fine of $10,000.)
2. Possession of THC with intent to deliver
a. C-Felony (maximum five-year imprisonment and/or fine of $10,000.)
3. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (x4)
a. C-Felony (maximum five-year imprisonment and/or fine of $10,000.)
4. Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver in excess of 50 grams
a. A-Felony (maximum 20-year imprisonment and/or $20,000 fine)
5. Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver in excess of 50 grams
a. A-Felony (maximum 20-year imprisonment and/or $20,000 fine)
6. Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver in excess of 40 grams
a. A-Felony (maximum 20-year imprisonment and/or $20,000 fine)
"The investigation continues, and further charges are being sought for other individuals involved," a WPD spokesperson reported.