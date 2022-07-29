National Night Out is a community-building campaign set to promote partnerships between the community and police and emergency responders. Eric Rukstad, flight nurse for Valley Med Flight serves the upper midwest as a critical care air ambulance in this file 2016 photo. The helicopter provides short flights to hospitals that offer high-level care while the airplanes can transport patients to specialty care units such as Minneapolis, Minn.
The Williston Police Department is hosting the 6th Annual National Night Out on August 2, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The National Night Out celebration will be held at Davidson Park.
National Night Out is an opportunity for our community to meet and greet with local law enforcement agencies, supporting agencies, and our specialty teams.
There will be free food served, giveaways, games, a scavenger hunt, dunk tank, and Jer Bears will be there selling shaved ice. It will be a fun filled evening for families to get out of the house and enjoy a free meal along with lots of activities.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.