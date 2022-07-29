National Night Out is a community-building campaign

National Night Out is a community-building campaign set to promote partnerships between the community and police and emergency responders. Eric Rukstad, flight nurse for Valley Med Flight serves the upper midwest as a critical care air ambulance in this file 2016 photo. The helicopter provides short flights to hospitals that offer high-level care while the airplanes can transport patients to specialty care units such as Minneapolis, Minn.

 Melissa Krause / Williston Herald

The Williston Police Department is hosting the 6th Annual National Night Out on August 2, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The National Night Out celebration will be held at Davidson Park.

National Night Out is an opportunity for our community to meet and greet with local law enforcement agencies, supporting agencies, and our specialty teams.



