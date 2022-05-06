Grayson Mill Energy donated to the Williston Police Department to help purchase protective vests for the officers. From left: E. Ward Koeser, Tom Hedegaard, Jay Vickers, Ashley Celander, Whitney Stephenson, Libby McIvor, Dana Johnson
The Williston Police Department has gotten a major boost in keeping their officers safe, thanks to the generosity of a local company.
On May 5, representatives from Grayson Mill Energy in Williston, along with partners from the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation, presented the WPD with $15,000 towards the purchase of new bulletproof vests for the department.
“We really enjoy being part of the communities where we live and work, and we’re appreciative of the Williston Police Department for all the work that they do.” said Whitney Stephenson, Senior Landman with Grayson Mill Energy.
Stephenson said the company had been talking with Police Chief David Peterson on ways Grayson Mill could partner with the department to get involved in the community. After hearing some of the needs of the department, Stephenson said the company chose to provide the funding for the new vests.
“I can’t express how thankful I am, most to Grayson Mill and to the partnership that we’re building through the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation,” Chief Peterson said.
Peterson said part of the department’s mission is to provide the highest quality of service that promotes and maintains a safe environment in partnership with the community. Working with Grayson Mill, he said, exemplifies that mission.
“We can’t be more thankful for Grayson Mill and their leadership and partnership for the future.” He said.
“Grayson Mill is a great neighbor in the community and the Williston region,” said E. Ward Koeser, Board President of the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation. “As a Foundation, we’re excited when they step forward to support local organizations like the Williston Police Department.”