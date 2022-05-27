While on patrol this summer, the Williston Police Department officers will be looking for kids wearing helmets. If caught, a child may find themselves making a trip to a local DQ restaurant.
As part of AAA’s “I Got Caught” campaign, as many as 12,000 North Dakota youth will be written a ‘citation’ for a free small DQ cone for wearing a helmet while biking, skateboarding or in-line skating.
According to a 2018 study published in the National Library of medicine, the use of bicycle helmets was found to reduce head injury by 48%, serious head injury by 60% and traumatic brain injury by 53%. A previous Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study had also found that law enforcement and other safety officials can reinforce the need to wear a helmet through positive interactions such as free or discounted helmet distribution programs and incentives for helmet use.
Supporting sponsors of the annual campaign include the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies association, the North Dakota Chiefs of Police Association, Vision Zero and Safe Kids coalitions in Bismarck, Grand Forks, Fargo and Minot and DQ.
Due to overwhelming positive response from communities, the number of citations provided law enforcement agencies across North Dakota has grown over the eight years of the program, according to LaDoucer. Since 2013, more than 105,000 citations for a free DQ cone have been issued to youth across the state.