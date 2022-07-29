Williston Police Department is hosting a School Resource Officer Patrol Car Design Contest

The Williston Police Department is offering the opportunity for Williston Basin School District #7 students to design the three School Resource Officer patrol cars. Starting on August 1, 2022 the
Williston Police Department will be accepting design entries for the patrol cars. Entries will be accepted until September 30, 2022.
Students enrolled in one of the below listed Williston Basin School District #7 schools, will be able to enter their own custom designs for their grade level’s patrol car. Patrol cars will be designed for grades K-6, 7-8, and 9-12. Students must be enrolled in one of the following schools to enter: Rickard Elementary, McVay Elementary, Wilkinson Elementary, Hagan Elementary, Lewis and Clark
Elementary, Bakken Elementary, ASB Innovation Academy, Williston Middle School, and Williston High School.
To enter the contest, students will need to use one of the design entry forms specific to their grade level. Once designs are completed, they can be dropped off at the Williston Police Department, Attn: Public Information Officer Heather Cook or emailed to cook@ci.williston.nd.us. Contest entry forms can be found on the Williston Police Department website under the Community Engagement tab or can be picked up at the front desk of the Williston Police Department.
The selected winners’ artwork will be used in the design for creating the wraps for the three School Resource Officer patrol cars. Each winner will receive public recognition for their designs once the patrol car wraps are completed.
Winners will be chosen by Oct. 14, 2022 and contacted. Any questions regarding the contest can be directed to Public Information Officer Heather Cook at 701-577-1212, Ext. 5683.