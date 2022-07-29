Williston Police Department is hosting a School Resource Officer Patrol Car Design Contest

The Williston Police Department is offering the opportunity for Williston Basin School District #7 students to design the three School Resource Officer patrol cars. Starting on August 1, 2022 the

Williston Police Department will be accepting design entries for the patrol cars. Entries will be accepted until September 30, 2022.



