Williston Police Department to Conduct Active Shooter training at Williston Middle School and Bakken Elementary School
During the remainder of the week, the Williston Police Department will be conducting a department wide mandatory active shooter training. The training will take place at the Williston Middle School and Bakken Elementary School buildings.
The trainings will take place Tuesday July 12, 2022 through Friday July 15, 2022 between the hours of 12:00PM and 12:00AM.
During the training, Williston Police Department officers will be utilizing simulation firearms and simulation ammunition to create realistic scenarios. This training is designed to induce stress and create a realistic environment to teach our officers how to respond to real-life situations.
The Williston Police Department conducts mandatory, monthly trainings with all officers in the department to address any current concerns or increased incidents that occur nationally. These
trainings are also meant as a refresher for Williston Police Department officers to practice all the necessary skills needed in the day to day working environment as a police officer.
During simulation trainings, officers are required to wear appropriate safety equipment to avoid injury. For that reason, areas within the Williston Middle School and Bakken Elementary School will be restricted to no public access for safety purposes.
The Williston Police Department wants our community to know that we are vigilant in training and want to provide the highest quality of service that promotes and maintains a safe environment in partnership with the community.