With a team score of 224, the Williston Coyotes' boys swim and dive team finished sixth in a seven-team meet at the Minot Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 25. Meanwhile, defending state champion Minot won the overall competition with a team score of 663.
The biggest highlight of the meet for Williston came courtesy of freshman sensation Kolden Kringen, who continued his stellar swimming season with a first place finish in the 500-yard freestyle, clocking in at 5:06.01; more than six full seconds ahead of second place finisher Alexander King of Minot.
In addition to his top finish in that event, Kringen also placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.19), and combined with WHS teammates Tyler Jorgenson, Ethan Babcock and David Luthy to take fourth in the 200-yard medley relay (1:53.97) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:41.93).
Other notable individual performances for Williston included Jorgenson's fourth place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (23.93), and his sixth place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.92).
Up next for Williston, they are scheduled to compete in the West Fargo Multi Duals on Friday, Jan. 31 at West Fargo High School.