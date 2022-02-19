Williston residents will have a chance to take a look behind the badge with the Williston Police Department’s upcoming Citizens’ Police Academy.
The Academy starts April 5 and will run every Tuesday night from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, for 12 weeks. The Williston PD said the purpose of the Citizens Academy is to provide education and awareness to members of the community about what the Williston Police Department is, what they do, and how they accomplish their goals. The Department added that the Academy will be a continuing program to develop awareness, understanding and assistance of the role of law enforcement in the community.
As part of the Academy, participants will be exposed to many of the challenges that face WPD officers. Instruction and demonstrations during the course will include domestic violence, defensive tactics/ use of force, narcotic investigation, DUI investigation, sex crimes, firearms training, crime scene processing, search and seizure/ K-9 handling, SWAT and the Northwest Crisis Negotiation Team.
Additionally, students will have an opportunity to ride with a uniformed police officer from the Patrol Division during the academy. Class size is limited to 20 students, and The Williston Police Department will incur all costs.
Registrations are now being accepted, and can be found on the City of Williston website or picked up in person at the Williston Police Department. Online forms must be filled out no later than March 14. After the applications are processed and the selection process is complete, participants will receive an email with details about the academy by March 28.