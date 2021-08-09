A longtime friendly rivalry is taking to the field once again for the 52nd Annual Guns N’ Hoses softball game, followed by a hard-rocking community event outside the stadium.
Guns N Hoses set for Aug. 27
The Williston Police and Fire Departments are going head to head for the yearly game, taking place Aug. 27 at Aafedt Stadium. The night will feature inflatables, food trucks and face painting, as well as the shenanigans-filled game featuring the City’s First Responders. Detective Sam Aide with the Williston PD said the night is a chance for the public to see and get to know their First Responders outside of the uniform.
“The community sees a lot of us in uniform, and when they do see us obviously there is something serious going on, so this is just an event where the community can come out and we all can be together as one and have fun. That’s what it’s all about.” Aide told the Williston Herald.
Gates open at Aafedt Stadium at 4 p.m., with Riley Miles throwing out the first pitch at 5 p.m. In between innings, there will be kids giveaways as well as a 50/50 raffle drawing, with proceeds going to the Williston Police Association.
AC/DC Rockin’ the Bakken After Game
The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau is presenting a free community concert in conjunction with the Guns ‘N Hoses game, bringing some classic rock to the Bakken.
AC/DC tribute band Bonfire will be bringing back AC/DC’s original sound with lead singer Bon Scott after the game, hitting the stage at 8 p.m. Events and Service Coordinator Ashley Oyloe said the Police Association reached out to the CVB to partner for the after-game entertainment, looking to create a big event to bring the community together.
“We at the CVB jumped right onboard,” Oyloe said. “We’re always willing to support the police and the fire department. They help us with every event; and everything we do in town, we couldn’t do without our emergency personnel. We were more than happy to donate our time to make this happen and make it a good community event.”
No mere tribute act, Bonfire was featured as part of AXS TV’s World’s Greatest Tribute Bands, and the group’s lead singer Jim Hillegonds was in consideration to take over touring duties for AC/DC prior to Axl Rose being chosen.
“These guys are fantastic,” Oyloe said. “They’re very legit. We’re very excited to have them.”
Local band Chaos 901 hits the stage at 7 p.m., opening up with some hard-rocking favorites from the late 90s and early 2000s. The group has played at several events around Williston, opening for Eve 6 at the Williston Energy Festival and most recently headlining a fundraising performance for the Children’s Miracle Network.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds. Follow the Williston CVB at www.facebook.com/VisitWilliston for up-to-date information.