The Williston Parks and Recreation District are promoting physical and mental well-being with a free Community Health and Wellness Fair this week.
This community wide event will take place on Thursday March 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Williston ARC. The event is open to the public and will feature a variety of health and wellness services and products available in the Williston community. The Health Fair will feature services and products that promote all types of wellness, including physical, social, emotional, and environmental wellness.
“We hope this event will draw a variety of people who are looking to better their health and way of living. This could mean strategies to eat better and exercise or connecting with an organization to help their mental health,” stated Jenn Shanahan, WPRD Fitness and Wellness director. “Health and Wellness is a journey; you can’t do it alone and now there are so many options we want to share with you.”
The Community Health Fair will bring in more than 20 venders to provide services, products and educational materials on important issues that affect an individuals overall well being. Services include free blood pressure and health screenings, diabetic education, skin care, counselling for addiction and mental health, pediatric health, clean living, fitness, massage, physical and chiropractic therapies, as well as free giveaways and more.
The Health Fair will also be a chance for Williston Parks and Rec to recognize those who participated in a unique challenge at the ARC.
“This health fair will also be the concluding celebration of the ARC’s New Year's challenge GO 2022, where over 200 participants completed 2022 minutes of exercise in 60 days. We look forward to celebrating our participants and sharing with our community all we have to offer that is health and wellness”. Shanahan added.