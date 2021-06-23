The Williston Park Board of Commissioners said overall they are doing well for the year in terms of revenue compared to expenses.
During the 15-minute meeting on Tuesday, June 22, Darin Krueger, the executive director for the Williston Parks and Recreation District, gave a brief run-down of revenue and expenses.
He gave the overview after commissioner John Liffrig asked for someone to go over the financial summary.
For May, Krueger said the revenue was $579,000 and the expenses were $1 million.
And he said the year to date counts were at $3.6 million for revenue and $3.7 million for expenses.
But these numbers do not include additional revenue from US Bank.
“So we’re down about $107,000 for the year,” he said. “That does not include the revenue payment from US Bank because of the holiday (Memorial Day) that did not count until June 1. It kind of skews those numbers a little so June is looking a little different just because of when the money came back from US Bank.”
That revenue payment was $333,000.
But Krueger said financially, the park district is doing very well.
“The year-to-date (numbers), if you count the $333,000 from the US Bank, unfortunately the holiday was on a Monday, if you count that, the year to date… the park district is at a profit of $248,000,” he said. “That does include all the money paid to bonds, the state sales tax rebate and the 12th bond that was short.”
Following the financial summary, Liffrig also asked the board where they are at in regards to the one percent sales tax request from the city.
Board President Jeff Larson said they are nowhere.
“They (the city) want more stuff from us to come back with and we’re working on that,” Larson said. “We’re at their mercy.”
“At the city’s mercy?” Liffrig asked.
“Hmmhmm,” Larson responded.
“So what plan do we have if that doesn’t transpire,” Liffrig asked.
“I don’t know,” Larson responded. “We’re still working on that, John.”
Krueger said he doesn’t think they can go to a second plan, in response to Liffrig, if the first plan hasn’t been decided upon yet.
“Unless the board decides to throw another plan out there…then (the original plan) is the one we’re working towards,” Kruegar said.
Theboard went on to approve the financial summary.
Liffrig abstained.
The next meeting is slated for July 20.