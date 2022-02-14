The Williston Outdoor Pool project is a giant step closer to becoming a reality thanks to a million dollar anonymous donation.
The Pool Action Committee announced that it received the $1.5 million dollar donation from an anonymous donor, and is the largest donation that the project has received to date. The donor will have the naming rights privilege to the project. This donation pushes the project’s fundraising to nearly 25 percent of its total fundraising goal.
“The Pool Action Committee and Williston Community Builders are once again blown away by the generosity of the Williston community. It truly makes a person proud to live in an area where there are people that will anonymously donate 1.5 MILLION dollars,” said PAC Member Amanda Colebank. “The Williston Outdoor Pool is a project that will improve the quality of life in our town and surrounding areas and we are over 25 percent of the way there thanks to this donation. I believe this act of generosity will really get the ball rolling for us and inspire additional funding. We are so grateful!”
The Pool Action Committee will be continuing its fundraising campaign partnered with the Williston Community Builders. The Community Builders recently donated $200,000 from the Festival of Trees fundraiser to the project. The Pool Action Committee explained that the pool fundraising goal is wholly dependent on the total funds raised. The fundraising efforts will continue through construction of the pool; however, the size and scale of the pool needs to be determined July of 2022 to begin project bidding, schematic design, and construction to be open for the 2024 or 2025 season. The Pool Action Committee’s wish is to create a big splash for our community, and it currently has plans drawn for a $7.5 million dollar pool.