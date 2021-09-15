The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s annual Out of the Darkness Walk is Saturday, Sept. 18, joining communities all across the country to raise awareness and provide support for those who have been affected by suicide and as those who suffer with mental health issues.
The North Dakota chapter of the AFSP is hosting Williston’s walk at Spring Lake Park. The annual community walks are the primary fundraiser for the Foundation, with funds going towards the organization’s advocacy efforts and bringing programs back into the community. Those programs go into schools, businesses, health care providers, law enforcement centers and more to provide training and information to provide support to those in need.
Committee member Lori Geltel said one of the key efforts of the AFSP is awareness, and part of that awareness is showing those who have been affected by suicide that they are not alone. Geltel said bringing up suicide is something that often stops a conversation, but that keeping that conversation going is a way to help those in need. The Out of the Darkness Walk is another way to keep the conversation going and bring people together.
"We like to bring people together from all backgrounds," Geltel told the Williston Herald. "People who have lost someone, vulnerable individuals, mental health professionals, clergy, educators and the community. We like to bring them together and make connections. It's good for people to know that they're not alone."
The day starts off with a free yoga class at the Keel Boat beginning at 9 a.m., and registration and the silent auction begin at 10 a.m. There will be an opening ceremony at 10:45 a.m., with the walk beginning at 11 a.m. There will be resource tables with information for anyone who is interested.
The Walk has a goal of $30,000, with over $18,000 already raised from participants and sponsors.
The event will focus on education and awareness, Geltel said, with resources and information available for mental health and grief support.
"We're really doing well with our support for survivors, but I feel like we need a lot more attention put on prevention." Geltel added.
The event will also feature snacks and refreshments. For more information, sponsorship, or to register or donate to the Williston Out of the Darkness Walk, visit www.afsp.org/williston or visit the event page on Facebook.
If you or someone you know is in need of support, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.