A New Williston nonprofit is gearing up for their first event, bringing the joys of winter to the community, one musical note at a time.
The organization is Harmonic, and their goal is to make music accessible to everyone, especially youth. Harmonic’s vision is to provide music and art resources, scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and inspiration to musicians and artists of all ages and backgrounds. The organization was founded by Meriel Lora, Music Director at First Lutheran Church. Lora has an extensive musical background, having studied in piano, flute, cello, and finally conducting. He has also acquired degrees in piano and orchestral conducting.
Harmonic will be hosting their first concert event, “Winter Wonderland,” on Dec 11 at 6:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Williston. The concert will feature a variety of musicians, from local talent to professionals from across the country, all coming together in celebration of music and the holiday season.
“It’s going to be a little bit different. It’s going to have the full orchestra-type feel, but at the same time a more contemporary feel mixed in with your more traditional drums, bass, guitar, keys, et cetera.” explained Burr. “We’ll also have soloists, and backed by choral choir. It’s taking a lot of different styles of music and putting them all together to make something unique and special.”
Burr said the concert will feature some classic Christmas music, new arrangements of some old favorites, as well as a few modern tunes. The concert will also serve as a fundraiser, with Harmonic taking donations for local organizations, families and individuals in need.
“Even though this is just (Harmonic’s) initial launch as everything is getting underway, Meriel immediately said ‘We’ve got to start giving back right away,’” Burr said. “It’s Christmastime, so it’s the perfect time to ask people to come together and help those that are in need of a Christmas.”