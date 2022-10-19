Coyote Radio 98.5 and Williston Trending Topics News Radio Live's news reporter Tom Simon has retained national legal counsel to represent him after his cell phone was seized and later returned by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI.) BCI obtained a search warrant for the phone in cooperation with the Williston Police Department for an incident related to a January 2022 school board meeting. 

Simon has retained former Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas H. Barnard and Christopher C. Dahl, both shareholders at the national law firm Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell, and Berkowitz, PC. Simon said that the seizure of his phone raises constitutional concerns involving freedom of the press and free speech in general. The firm is currently taking Simon's case on pro-bono meaning Simon is not responsible for any legal fees, but would be responsible for any incurred expenses. 



