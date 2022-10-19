Coyote Radio 98.5 and Williston Trending Topics News Radio Live's news reporter Tom Simon has retained national legal counsel to represent him after his cell phone was seized and later returned by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI.) BCI obtained a search warrant for the phone in cooperation with the Williston Police Department for an incident related to a January 2022 school board meeting.
Simon has retained former Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas H. Barnard and Christopher C. Dahl, both shareholders at the national law firm Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell, and Berkowitz, PC. Simon said that the seizure of his phone raises constitutional concerns involving freedom of the press and free speech in general. The firm is currently taking Simon's case on pro-bono meaning Simon is not responsible for any legal fees, but would be responsible for any incurred expenses.
“Legal protections for bedrock American values involving freedom of the press must be upheld, and action must be taken so that what occurred never happens again in Williston, or anywhere in North Dakota. The media must be assured of their rights,” Barnard said.
Simon was covering a Williston Basin School District 7 school board meeting on Jan. 10, 2022 and the hot topic of the meeting was the departure of the district's former superintendent. At this school board meeting, a BCI investigator seized Simon's cell phone to execute a search warrant that had been obtained six days before. The warrant was issued because of alleged details reported to Simon from a school board executive session by unidentified sources who police presumed could be identified by information on Simon's phone.
North Dakota shield law states that information obtained by a journalist cannot be seized without a court hearing to determine if the withholding of that information would cause a miscarriage of justice. No court hearing was held before Simon's phone was seized.
In an interview with U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, Simon said that a BCI police investigator approached him at the board meeting to come with her to answer some questions. When Simon refused to identify his sources for the executive session information, he said that a second investigator seized his phone from the table where he had left it and then Simon was presented with the signed search warrant and was asked to share his cell phone's passcode. Simon said he did provide the passcode because he was not aware whether he had a legal right to refuse or not.
The AP reported that North Dakota Newspaper Association Jack McDonald contacted North Dakota State Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem about the seizure the following day, and that Stenehjem ordered the phone be returned to Simon immediately. Simon's phone was returned to him Jan. 11 around 3 p.m. without being searched or having any content downloaded according to police documents.
Stenehjem told the AP that some people involved in the chain of events did not know that Simon was protected by the shield law and that those officials have expressed regret over the mistake.
"Having it returned quickly does not solve the problem," Simon told the Tracker. "Once the veil of secrecy is pierced, the message to the sources or future sources is that law enforcement can still find out who they are, and that message is difficult to stomach."
One of Simon's biggest concerns is that it seemed to him that police held off to execute the search warrant until it could be done in front of his presumed sources at the board meeting.
A judge had also signed a search warrant that was sent to Verizon Wireless for Simon's phone records. On Jan. 11, the BCI wrote a letter to Verizon asking them to disregard the warrant immediately. The police investigation has since been closed.
In a letter the law firm sent to Simon, the scope of their representation is limited to reviewing potential remedies for the incident and attempting to negotiate a settlement with the State of North Dakota. The letter did acknowledge that litigation could occur at which point expansion of the scope of representation would be re-evaluated.