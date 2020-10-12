Beginning the morning of Monday, October 12, access to the Williston Municipal Golf Course is being modified as a result of ongoing construction work in the area.
On Monday, 32nd Avenue West from 37th Street West to 42nd Street West will be closed for underground work.
As a result of this closure, a portion of the 42nd Street extension, from 16th Avenue West to the golf course, will be open to golf course traffic only.
Thru traffic will not be able to pass beyond the golf course as the remainder of 42nd Street West will be closed for paving.
Access to the Williston Municipal Golf Course will remain via a portion of 42nd Street West until work on 32nd Avenue West and its connection to 42nd Street West is complete.
Once complete, golf course access will change to 32nd Avenue West as the remainder of 42nd Street West is paved. Paving of 42nd Street West from 16th Avenue West is scheduled to begin in later October.
For more information on this story, please contact Wayne Wiedrich, Operations Engineer, at 701.577.6368 or waynew@ci.williston.nd.us.