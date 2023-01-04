As local temperatures flirt with the sub-zero mark, fresh snow continues to inch up on Williston's busiest streets.
To help keep traffic flowing and to allow residents to get to and from vital destinations, city officials are reminding people not to park their vehicles where they'll impede snow-removal crews.
The City of Williston posted a notice on its website notifying residents that snow will continue to be removed from municipal streets in the New Year.
Residents who remove snow from their driveways, walkways and yards are warned not to dump the snow on city streets — a violation of municipal law.
"Per City Ordinance No. 1055, unless you are in the downtown district, please do not dispose of snow from private property onto public right-of-way, i.e. City streets and sidewalks," Williston's website warns. "Doing so can result in a fine related to equipment and man-hours required for snow removal."
Williston Superintendent of Roads and Streets Jim Egen said "the next big snow" will prompt immediate action toward vehicles parked on the street that interfere with snow-removal tractors and trucks.
"Right now, we're concentrating on hauling out our boulevards on emergency roads," Egen said. "Top of my head, there's like 25 of them."
Egen said all 25 thoroughfares are important. However, he named Williston's top 10 "busiest" streets for plowing snow.
They are: 18th St., 11th St., University Ave., 42nd St., 6th St. (east and west), 6th Ave., 9th Ave. (north and south), 22nd St., 20th St. and 26th St.
Egen reminded Williston residents it is illegal to park campers, boats, recreational vehicles and trailers on city streets during a "winter event." Doing so can prompt immediate removal of vehicles at the owner's' expense.
Road crews that encounter such vehicles are authorized to call the Williston Police Department immediately to have them towed.
The City of Williston's website specifically states the owners of these types of vehicles are at risk of being cited:
"As a reminder, all trailers, boats, campers, etc. found parked on the street are subject to citation. If your vehicle is parked on an emergency snow route during a winter weather event it should be moved immediately."
Apparently, recreational vehicles, campers and boats clogging city streets are problematic nationwide.
"It's an issue in every single city in the United States," Egen said.