WIL_030818_SnowRemoval.jpg

Workers remove piled-up snow from a parking lot on Fourth Street West

 Jamie Kelly | Williston Herald

As local temperatures flirt with the sub-zero mark, fresh snow continues to inch up on Williston's busiest streets.

To help keep traffic flowing and to allow residents to get to and from vital destinations, city officials are reminding people not to park their vehicles where they'll impede snow-removal crews.



