A Williston man was sentenced to one year in federal prison and three years of supervised release for threatening phone calls he made to employees of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) on June 14 and 15, 2022.
Curtis Lee Moran, 41, made phone calls to the White House VA Call Center stating that he was going to kill his doctor. Then, he called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left voicemails saying he was going to stab his Fargo VA Medical Center doctor and shoot up the hospital.
Moran was arrested on June 16, 2022 and the District Court ordered for him to be detained pending the resolution of the case. He pled guilty to the charge of Threatening Interstate Communications on Nov. 3, 2022.
“VA personnel and the veterans they serve should feel safe while working and receiving care within VA facilities,” Special Agent in Charge Gregory Billingsley with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s (VA OIG) Central Field Office said. “The VA OIG and our law enforcement partners are committed to identifying and stopping individuals who would threaten VA personnel and operations.”
This case was investigated by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs- Office of Inspector General and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan J. O’Konek. U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland tried the case.