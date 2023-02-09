Curtis Moran mug

A Williston man was sentenced to one year in federal prison and three years of supervised release for threatening phone calls he made to employees of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) on June 14 and 15, 2022.

Curtis Lee Moran, 41, made phone calls to the White House VA Call Center stating that he was going to kill his doctor. Then, he called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left voicemails saying he was going to stab his Fargo VA Medical Center doctor and shoot up the hospital. 



