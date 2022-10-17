Water Treatment Facility Superintendent Jeff Bryson was honored as Operator of the Year at the 2022 North Dakota Water and Pollution Control Conference held in Bismarck.
The ND Water and Pollution Control Conference is an annual conference organized for educational and scientific advancement of water, wastewater, public works, and stormwater systems. The conference is intended to promote and encourage the exchanging of ideas and experience among attendees, protection of the public health, and operator education and certification.
Bryson was recognized alongside others in the Water and Pollution Control industry throughout North Dakota. The Operator of the Year Award is based on several factors, including field inspections and reports, compliance with State and Federal regulations and participation in operators training programs.
“It’s been difficult for me to come up with words for this,” Bryson said of receiving the award. “I’m really accepting this on behalf of the team in Williston. The Administration, Public Works, and all the operators really worked to make this happen. They all share in the success of this, because those are the people that worked for us all to make this possible.”
Bryson has been involved in the Water and Wastewater Industry since the 1970s, working with the Diamond Crystal Salt Company, Dunn Paper Company, and the Chrysler Corporation Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. Bryson worked for the City of Flint, Michigan from 1990 to 2005 before moving to Genesee County Water and Waste until 2013, when he joined the City of Williston as Superintendent of the Regional Water Treatment Facility.
“The most gratifying aspect of my tenure in Williston has been having the opportunity to guide the development of the personnel at the Plant,” Bryson added. “Watching the determination of each of the employees and seeing them grow within this industry has been exceptionally rewarding. They are the true unsung heroes.”