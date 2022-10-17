Jeff Bryson receives Operator of the Year award

Water Treatment Facility Superintendent Jeff Bryson receives an award for Operator of the Year

 Mitch Melberg | City of Williston

Water Treatment Facility Superintendent Jeff Bryson was honored as Operator of the Year at the 2022 North Dakota Water and Pollution Control Conference held in Bismarck.

The ND Water and Pollution Control Conference is an annual conference organized for educational and scientific advancement of water, wastewater, public works, and stormwater systems. The conference is intended to promote and encourage the exchanging of ideas and experience among attendees, protection of the public health, and operator education and certification.



