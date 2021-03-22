A 63-year-old Williston man died last week after a fall at Bridger Bowl ski area in Bozeman, Montana.

Robert "Bob" Erickson fell while skiing Tuesday, March 16, according to a news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office in Montana.

"He was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital where he died of his injuries," a news release about the fall reads. "The cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma of the neck."

Erickson, a 1976 graduate of Williston High School, founded Basin Concrete in the early 1980s. The company transitioned to trucking and equipment rental in the mid 2000s.

A celebration of Erickson's life was scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Bakken Elementary gymnasium. It will also be livestreamed on the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Tags

Load comments