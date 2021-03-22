A 63-year-old Williston man died last week after a fall at Bridger Bowl ski area in Bozeman, Montana.
Robert "Bob" Erickson fell while skiing Tuesday, March 16, according to a news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office in Montana.
"He was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital where he died of his injuries," a news release about the fall reads. "The cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma of the neck."
Erickson, a 1976 graduate of Williston High School, founded Basin Concrete in the early 1980s. The company transitioned to trucking and equipment rental in the mid 2000s.
A celebration of Erickson's life was scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Bakken Elementary gymnasium. It will also be livestreamed on the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page.