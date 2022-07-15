Delvo’s Leadership Williston project is cleaning the headstones and grave markers of those veterans that are interred in Riverview Cemetery. In the picture is a Civil War headstone that has been cleaned.
For Brandon Delvo, military service is more than just dates, names and places, it’s an act of ensuring that our veterans get the proper recognition they deserve.
Delvo, an Army combat veteran, with two tours in Iraq, is also in the 2022 Leadership Williston Program, a program through the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce that emphasizes leadership and connections through various aspects of the Williston community. Delvo’s Leadership Williston project is cleaning the headstones and grave markers of those veterans that are interred in Riverview Cemetery.
“Each veteran’s headstone is a monument not just to their lives, but also to their time of service and the conflicts or wars they served in,” Delvo said.
The project is being kicked off July 16th at 9:00 a.m., in Riverview Cemetery, in coordination with the Fort Buford Sixth Infantry Regimental Association. They will be cleaning the 12 headstones of Civil War veterans and those that served in the Spanish American War.
“These headstones of the Civil War and Span Am veterans, are the white, mandated government headstones, we may all have seen at such places as the Little Big Horn Battlefield or Arlington National Cemetery. Some WWI veterans have these stones as well,” Delvo explained.
The process of preservation includes wetting down the headstone, applying D2 solution, which kills off any bacterial growth, scrubbing it with a soft bristle brush, and rinsing it off with some water. The goal is to get as much done as possible before the Cemetery Rededication in September.
Further dates are to be scheduled between now and September to go into the next phase of the project, which is WWI veterans. After WWI veterans’ headstones are done, the next step will be to begin cleaning the WWII markers. Many of these markers are ground markers, which simply involve using a handheld garden spade to clean off growth such as grass and dirt. After such cleaning is done, these ground markers only need some soapy water and a soft bristle brush to clean. WWII markers may take considerably more time, with that phase going into 2023.
The project is ongoing, with support of local veteran organizations and the Williston Cemetery Board. Other groups are encouraged to help if individuals need community service or volunteer service hours.