Williston celebrated Arbor Day with a celebration marking 40 years as a Tree City USA, and announcing an upcoming community orchard project.
Williston Mayor Howard Klug and Community Forestry Specialist Beth Hill were joined at the corner of Harvest Hills Avenue and 32nd Street West, where this year’s Arbor Day trees were to be planted.
“As I heard it said earlier, It’s always a great day to plant a tree in North Dakota,” Klug said, repeating a comment from Williston Library Director Andrea Placher.
The lot stands empty, minus the Honeycrisp Apple and Patten Pear trees planted Friday afternoon, but Klug explained that the lot would be transformed into a community Edible Forest. The miniature orchard will feature apple, pear, plum and cherry trees, as well as a walking path, seating and lighting.
Klug said citizens will be welcome to come enjoy the community space, as well as fruit from the trees. Klug explained that the concept was presented to the City by Williston resident, Mikhail Astvatsaturov, who drew inspiration and advice from a similar project in Fargo.
“He came to the city and said ‘Let’s have a mini forest here in the City of Williston,’” Klug said. “We should plant trees that will give back. Not only in their shade and their beauty, but also with fruit.”
Klug added that there are currently around 450 new trees in Williston, something that has helped Williston continue its Tree City USA legacy for the last four decades. There are 54 Tree Cities in the state, with nearly 70 percent of North Dakota residents living in a Tree City USA community.
“It’s amazing to see communities of all sizes make this commitment to bettering their community by investing in community tree resources.” Hill commented. “Today, we are recognizing the City of Williston as a Tree City Community for 40 years. We are continually impressed by the things the Williston Forestry Department does, and how this community values it’s tree resources.”
Hill presented Klug and the City with new Tree City USA signs, as well as a Tree City USA flag. With the initial apple and pear trees planted, additional work on the orchard will continue throughout the summer.