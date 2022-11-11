With many in the community with personal connections to a veteran, there have been an outstanding amount of programs and receptions all week to honor those who served. One that stood out was the annual Veterans Day program held at the New Armory on Friday.
Master of Ceremonies and American Legion Commander Richard Ceynar American Legion opened the program by welcoming everyone present. He then introduced several Williston veteran organizations in attendance including Veterans of Foreign War, Disabled American Veterans and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. After the introductions were made, a Presentation of Colors was completed by the Williston All Veteran Honor Guard.
The Williston Middle School band as well as the jazz and folk choirs came to show their support and performed a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful” and the “Armed Forces Medley.”
“It’s a learning experience because they get to see,” Williston Middle School band director Tyler Heser said. “It spends some time teaching them the importance of what we play for this event. The different armed forces songs are important to the people who serve in those branches.”
City of Williston Finance Director and veteran Hercules Cummings spoke about his experience being raised in a family with strong ties to the military and the impact that it made on his life.
“I like it for the fellowship and seeing the other service men,” veteran Gene Geiser said.
SFC Lucinda Bolyard spoke at the ceremony about the impact that veterans have made since the American Revolution. She said that many of them continue to serve their communities when returning to civilian life as first responders, teachers, health workers, community leaders, business owners and farmers.
“Veterans are a diverse group represented by men and women of every economic, ethnic and religious background,” Bolyard said. “They come from every state and U.S. territory and even some from other countries. But they are bound by one common commitment; to defend Americans with their life when called upon,” Bolyard said.
She also spoke about some of the challenges veterans face when transitioning from military to civilian life. Feelings of isolation and stress contributes to an alarming suicide rate among veterans. Bolyard said that the suicide rate among veterans is over 50% higher than non-veterans. She said that there is a stigma about seeking help and it needs to stop to address this critical issue.
“The bonds that we form in the military are unlike any other. There are many veteran organizations such as DAV, VFW and American Legion, that foster that bond that we have while in uniform,” Bolyard said. “Very few of us are trained as counselors or mental health professionals, but we are capable of listening.”
There is a 24/7 veteran crisis line that is confidential for those seeking support. Call 988 and press 1 to reach these lifesaving services.