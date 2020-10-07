A beautification project in Williston has been recognized by the state, with the award coming just weeks after kicking off a second round.
On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Gov. Doug Burgum announced that Williston was being honored with the
the 2020 Main Street ND Art, Culture and Vibrancy Award for creating vinyl-wrapped traffic boxes throughout the city.
“Williston engaged in unique efforts to create a healthy and vibrant community,” Burgum said. “It is with deepest gratitude that we recognize Williston for being a leader of building stronger, more resilient communities.”
David Tuan, Williton city administrator, said the utility box wrapping was funded by the city's STAR Fund, which uses sales tax money to pay for community improvements.
It was proposed by Caitlin Pallai as part of her Leadership Williston program. Her request was for only $2,000 or $3,000, which seemed small, but the committee was impressed with the impact it would have.
The STAR Fund committee asked Pallai to expand the program so there were more boxes wrapped.
The public response has been positive and the award reinforces that.
"That's a distinction for the community, I think," Tuan said.
For Pallai, the entire process has been interesting, from the idea itself to this year, when a second round of wraps went up.
"It's been interesting to see which boxes people will like a lot," she told the Williston Herald.
Some, like a box with an image of Heddrich's, the downtown fixture that burned in 2017, are clear favorites.
"It's just been kind of fun to see how people respond," she said.
The 2020 Main Street ND Awards honor communities and individuals who demonstrated excellence in elevating the three pillars of the Main Street Initiative through local projects or other efforts.
The Art, Culture and Vibrancy Award recognizes communities or groups that have contributed to their vibrancy by activating shared public space, promoting and celebrating the arts and culture and/or hosting community events that engage residents and visitors. Local art and culture, events and our shared spaces make our communities unique and are essential parts of attracting and retaining a talented workforce.
The Williston Economic Development STAR Fund also paid for a second round of wraps this fall.
The project is receiving up to $15,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Community Build/Growth Grant, which was approved by the Williston City Commission at its March 10, 2020 meeting. The individual vinyl wraps range in price from $600 to $1,445 each, and will once again be installed by Clean Slate Group out of Bozeman, Montana. Installation of the wraps began on Wednesday, Sep 23.
The five-member selection committee reviewed the art in three phases. Once the new cabinets are wrapped, the total number of wrapped boxes will be 27 in Williston. Pallai said the project is a unique way to engage artists with the community, and give those visiting something eye-catching as they explore the area.