Williston High School will play host to a new North Dakota film that tells a story of frontier survival story set 1887.
“A Heart Like Water” is set in the Dakota Territory, and Writer and producer Daniel Bielinski said it tells the story of a husband and wife fighting to keep their family together and their hopes alive as they fight bitter cold, disease, wild animals, and crushing loneliness on the Dakota frontier. The film was shot in North Dakota in winter and summer of 2020, and was produced by local production companies Canticle Productions and DN Cinematics. The film will have a special screening on Friday, Feb. 4 at Williston High School.
“We’ve been screening the film around the state, and we wanted to bring it to Williston as well,” Bielinski said. “The film is based on true stories from Linda Slaughter, an early Dakota historian, and also from a series of first-hand accounts I found in the state historical archives in North Dakota. “
Bielinski, along with fellow producers Dave Diebel and Carson Nordgaard of DN Cinematics, put together a team of about 20 crew and five cast in winter and summer of 2020 to shoot the film. Filming was done at the Logging Camp Ranch near Amidon and at the Black Leg Ranch near McKenzie, North Dakota. Charlie Griak, out of Minneapolis, directed and edited the film.
“The film celebrates the beauty of the North Dakota badlands and prairies, while also exploring the realities of what it was like to live here in the late 1800’s. Stepping into the shoes of the first Dakota homesteaders can really help us look at our own lives with fresh eyes.”
The film is the first of three features co-produced by Canticle Productions and DN Cinematics in the past year. “A Heart like Water” premiered this Winter, “Sanctified” is premiering in Spring 2022, and “End of the Rope” is premiering in Fall of 2022. All three films were shot in North Dakota and Bielinski says they all seek to honor the history and culture of North Dakota.
“A Heart Like Water” will screen in the auditorium at Williston High School at 7 p.m. on Feb 4. The film runs about 45 minutes, with a 20 to 25 minute Q & A session with filmmakers afterwards. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased in advance at the website www.heartlikewaterfilm.com, by emailing tickets@canticle-productions.com or at the door at WHS.