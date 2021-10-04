Williston High School Seniors: What Will You Miss Most After Graduation? By Mitch Melberg mmelberg@willistonherald.com Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 7 Annie Osorio Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald Emry Kleven Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald Marlee Jorgenson Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald Jocelyn Nass Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald Chase Brannin Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald Carter Bakken Jasper LaDue Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save While visiting the Senior class for Homecoming, the Williston Herald talked to the students about their time at WHS. What Will You Miss Most After Graduation?"I'm going to miss being a child and having fun with my friends, and just being able to do things all the time." -Annie Osorio "I'm going to miss homecoming and school spirit." -Emry Kleven"I'm going to miss playing sports and going to sporting events." -Marlee Jorgenson "I'll miss playing sports." -Jocelyn Nass "I'll miss the experiences of being a kid." -Chase Brannin "I'm going to miss hanging lout with my friends." -Carter Bakken "I'm going to miss school in general, and playing sports with my friends." Jasper LaDue Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Police investigating threat at WHS Whiting closes on more Bakken acres in Mountrail County WHS king, queen named; football loses to St. Mary's Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn After originally being found not competent to stand trial, man sentenced to 5 years in 2018 rape case Alexander's Haugen Ranch chosen as NDSA Rancher of the Year Williston resident Larry Dokken inducted into NDPC Hall of Fame Oil prices rising on tight supply Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit