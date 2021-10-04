While visiting the Senior class for Homecoming, the Williston Herald talked to the students about their time at WHS. 

What Will You Miss Most After Graduation?

"I'm going to miss being a child and having fun with my friends, and just being able to do things all the time." -Annie Osorio 

"I'm going to miss homecoming and school spirit." -Emry Kleven

"I'm going to miss playing sports and going to sporting events." -Marlee Jorgenson 

"I'll miss playing sports." -Jocelyn Nass 

"I'll miss the experiences of being a kid." -Chase Brannin 

"I'm going to miss hanging lout with my friends." -Carter Bakken 

"I'm going to miss school in general, and playing sports with my friends." Jasper LaDue

Load comments