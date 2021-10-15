The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Business After Hours visited the Williston Heritage Center on Thursday to find out what’s new for the Council for the Aging.
Williston Council for the Aging works with North Dakota Aging Services to offer a range of programs and services, from Meals on Wheels to transit services. Executive Director David Richter welcomed community members to the facility, explaining how the organization works to support aging residents. Richter shared that for 2021’s fiscal year, around 48,000 meals were served to seniors in Region 1- Williams, McKenzie and Divide Counties.
Richter showed off the facility, highlighting the improvements that had been made to make it more welcoming and comfortable to those who utilize it. He added that Northwest Public Transit, which operates from the Heritage Center, would be gaining a new fleet of vehicles in the coming months. Richter stated that NWPT traveled 71,000 miles, serving 20,000 passengers in fiscal year 2021. He also noted that seniors and veterans ride for no charge.
The Council for the Aging would not be able to provide such high number of services, Richter said, were it not for the dedication from its pool of volunteers. Those volunteers prepare and deliver meals, drive transit routes or simply come to the Heritage Center to lend a hand and visit those using the facility.
“We appreciate everything the community does for us,” Richter said. “The volunteerism in this community, regardless of who or what its for, is absolutely remarkable. It’s a big kudos to this city.”
The next Business After Hours will be hosted by CHI St. Alexius Health Williston and TrainND on November 4. Visit www.willistonchamber.com for more upcoming events.