Marketplace for Kids brought nearly 1,200 kids to Williston State College and the ARC, continuing a more than 20-year tradition of sharing knowledge, promoting entrepreneurship and fostering great ideas.
This year marks the return to an in-person event for Marketplace for Kids, with last year’s being held virtually and 2020’s being canceled due to COVID. Co-Chair Debbie Richter was joined by WSC President Bernell Hirning, Mayor Howard Klug and Miss North Dakota Reyna Bergstrom for the day’s opening ceremonies, sharing her excitement to be back at the college.
“We’ve missed you the last two years!” Richter told the packed audience inside the Well at WSC. “We’re back and we’re ready to have a fabulous day!”
A total of 1,196 kids took part in the day, representing 14 schools in the area. There were 83 projects presented during the day, featuring everything from coin sorting machines, fishing gear, pet apparel and more. Along with the projects, community members and organizations from around the state presented 32 different classes for the students. Richter said the projects are the highlight of the day, showing off the students’ unique ideas and creative problem-solving abilities.
“The minds of young people just work in a different way, and they come up with ideas that even as adults we say ‘Well, why didn’t we think of that?’” She said.
Richter said the driving premise behind Marketplace for Kids is the idea that you can “Do anything, be anything and hold any job, and stay in North Dakota.”
“That’s what we try to show kids,” Richter said. “No idea is too small, no career has to take them out of the state. They can do whatever they want, and be right here in North Dakota.”
Marketplace for Kids holds 12 education days across the state throughout the year. Learn more by visiting marketplaceforkids.org/.