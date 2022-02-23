The Williston Fire Department and the City Commission recognized two firefighters for their long time commitment to keep the City of Williston safe.
At the Feb 22 meeting of the Commission, Fire Chief Matt Clark presented Darwin Stevens and Josh Mosbrucker with Meritorious Service Medals for their 30 years with the WFD. Both Stevens and Mosbrucker joined the department on the same day 30 years ago, beginning and ending their careers together.
Chief Clark shared the following about Mosbrucker and Stevens:
Firefighter Josh Mosbrucker began as a dual member of both the City of Williston Fire Department and the Williston Rural Fire Department on January 8, 1992. Over the span of his career, Mosbrucker served in a variety of roles and has prevailed as a leader within the Williston Fire Department. Firefighter Mosbrucker responded and mitigated more than 1,200 calls for service and conducted over 3,600 hours of training during the span of his career.
"Firefighter Mosbrucker embodied the ideals of the fire family and will always be considered a lifelong member of the Williston Fire Department." Chief Clark said.
Deputy Chief Darwin Stevens also began as a member of the City of Williston Fire Department on January 8, 1992. Chief Stevens progressed through the ranks and was selected as the Deputy Fire Chief in 2006. He continued to serve as the Deputy Fire Chief for more than 10 years. Chief Stevens continued to seek professional education and received his emergency medical technician license and has served as a long-standing member of the Williston Ambulance Service. Chief Stevens responded and commanded more than 2,500 calls for service and conducted over 7,000 hours of training during the span of his career. Chief Stevens served as a critical leader throughout the growth of the department and assisted with the transition to a combination service.
"The members of both the Williston Fire Department and the City of Williston administrative staff, cannot thank you enough for your dedication to our community and years of leadership," Clark said. "Congratulations to you and your families on your retirement, thank you for your 30 years of dedicated service."
The pair were joined by their families and fellow firefighters as they received their awards, and were congratulated by the Commission and all those in attendance.
"On behalf of myself, Mayor Klug, the Commission and the entire city, thank you guys for the role you've played in our fire department." Police, Fire, and Ambulance Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk said. "You made a lot of sacrifices, and you make us damn proud. I want to thank their families that are here, they too have had sleepless nights wondering if you were going to come home, and you did. You built a wonderful foundation for our department, and it's because of your leadership and dedication where we're at today. It's only fitting you guys started together, and you're retiring together."