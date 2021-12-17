A group of Williston fire fighters were honored for their work this fall in Louisiana, where they assisted with hurricane recovery efforts.
Eight fire fighters from Williston volunteered to travel to Louisiana in August and September to help with the recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida devastated the region. The groups traveled to Lockport and Schriever, just south of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The two teams provided 24-hour protection of emergency services for over 16,500 residents, covering 77-square miles. The teams responded to 131 calls for service, including EMS, Rescue and several active fires.
At the Dec 14 meeting of the Williston City Commission, the group was recognized by Fire Chief Matt Clark and city leadership for their work down south.
The following members received the Fire Department Commendation Medal:
Engineer Juan Wagner, Battalion Chief Mike Walters, Engineer Colton Gutknecht, Captain Paul Riely, Bianca Alvarado, Engineer Priscilla Crain, Engineer Jake Byman, Captain Justin Champion, and Assistant Chief Bret Williams.
Along with the medal, the group also received a Commendation award, as well as being presented with a special Hurricane Ida commendation medal, a unique award which they will be allowed to wear on their uniforms.
“For us it’s a pretty big honor,” Chief Clark said. “They’ll be the only ones that ever have this on their uniforms to come from the Williston Fire Department.”
The awards were presented to the group at the commission meeting, with friends and family in attendance. Mayor Howard Klug, along other commissioners and city leaders, shook each members hand and thanked them for their service to the community.
“It’s a proud moment for us,” Clark told the team members. “I appreciate the support from the community of Williston and the City, and thank you to each one of you for everything you’ve done for us. You made our department proud and our city proud.”