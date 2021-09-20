Mayor Howard Klug joins volunteers from the Williston Fire Department that returned from duty in Louisiana, assisting in the Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. From left: Colton Gutknecht, Brett Williams, Justin Champion, Howard Klug, Bianca Alvarado, Jake Byman and Juan Wagner
Engineer Jake Byman rushes to greet his children upon returning from Louisiana with other members of the Williston Fire Department.
Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald
Returning members of the Williston Fire Department are enthusiastically greeted by their comrades and partners upon their arrival.
Fire Fighter Colton Gutknecht shows Mayor Howard Klug a signed alligator head that the Williston Fire Department volunteers brought back from Louisiana.
Mayor Howard Klug shows off the alligator head the Williston Fire Department brought back during their time in Lockport, Louisiana.
A group of local fighters received a heroes welcome upon their return from Louisiana, where they assisted with hurricane recovery efforts.
After Gov. Doug Burgum approved an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, eight fire fighters from Williston volunteered to travel to Louisiana to help with the recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida devastated the region. The fire fighters headed out in two teams, one in late August and the second at the beginning of September.
The groups traveled to Lockport and Schriever, just south of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. While there, the groups helping with structure fires, tree cleanup, debris cleanup as well as assisting FEMA.
The fire fighters returned to Fire Station 1 in Williston on Monday, Sep 20, greeted by family, friends, their fellow firefighters and Williston Mayor Howard Klug. The crew was enthusiastically greeted as they stepped out of their rigs, snatched up by loved ones and children. Mayor Klug shook the fire fighters hands and thanked them for the work they’ve done.
“Hopefully we’ll never have to ask for it ourselves, but whenever somebody is in trouble in this country, I think it’s our duty; whether you’re from Williston, North Dakota or you’re from Louisiana or from Florida or California, to help out your fellow citizens.” Klug told the Williston Herald. “And that’s what we try to do here in Williston. We’ve done it before and we’ll continue to do it. We’re all in this together. These people here today, they’re heroes.”