Williston Fire Department personnel took to the ice at Spring Lake Park this week for surface ice rescue training.
Taught by Public Safety Dive Services (PSDS) out of Grand Junction, Colorado, Surface Ice Rescue Level II is a 3-day certification course that emphasizes proper handling and care for victims that are or may be hypothermic.
Personnel will gain experience in:
• Long-range rescues (250ft+)
• Multiple victim extrication
• Advanced system set-up
• Ropes and rigging
• Dynamic In-Haul and Out-Haul operations
• Color-coded systems for the best communication practices
• Advanced equipment and rescue techniques
• Advanced care for hypothermic patients
“As a department, we are working on building a regional technical rescue team and this training is one requirement,” explained WFD Fire Chief, Matt Clark. “Two other components include swift water rescue and trench rescue.”
Personnel from both Williston Rural Fire Department and WFD first completed ice rescue training from PSDS in 2018. This week, 19 men and women from WFD will complete the training, with WRFD taking on the course next week.
While not as common in winter, the likelihood of water rescue scenarios increases in spring when the ice begins to thaw and is thinner than it may appear.
“We’ve had a few scares and swimming accidents and as a department, we recognize that this is something that we all need to know,” commented WFD’s Captain Ryan Miller, the organizer of this year’s training. “Going out on the ice, even with this specialized rescue training, is risky. If you see someone in need on the ice, call 911 immediately. If you can reach that person safely or throw something to them, those are options, but calling 911 first and avoiding becoming a victim yourself is strongly advised.”
Williston Fire Department continued the training on Wednesday with multiple victim extrication scenarios.