The Williston Fire Department announced that Captain Justin Champion and Lieutenant Stephen Clark have both been awarded the Fire Officer designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Professional Credentialing.
CPC credentialing is a professional designation that recognizes career excellence and offers strategies for continuous personal improvement for those in the fire service.
CPC offers five designations: Chief Fire Officer, Chief EMS Officer, Chief Training Officer, Fire Marshal, and Fire Officer.
To be considered, individuals must develop and submit a portfolio that covers:
•Education
•Experience
•Professional Development (training & certifications)
•Professional Contributions and Recognitions
•Professional Memberships and Affiliations
•Technical Competence (depending on the credential, 7 to 20 different competencies)
•Community Involvement
There are 2,668 credentialed officers across the United States, and of this, only 585 Fire Officers.
“What Captain Champion and Lieutenant Clark achieved demonstrates their personal commitment to continuous improvement,” explained WFD Fire Chief, Matt Clark. “This designation is not a requirement, and they weren’t asked to get this; rather, they sought it out for themselves. This designation reflects their commitment to our department and community, and I am proud of them.”
Both Captain Champion and Lieutenant Clark will receive certificates and uniform insignia to reflect the FO designation. The designation is valid for three years and requires a renewal process to maintain.
In addition to receiving the FO designation, Captain Champion was also awarded the Michael Worthington Scholarship. Named for a long-time CPSE board member, the scholarship is given to only five individuals annually who, like Mr. Worthington, exemplify continuous improvement.
The scholarship covers the cost of the credentialing and the annual CPSE Excellence Conference to be held March 22-25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Captain Champion and Lieutenant Stephen Clark now join two additional WFD personnel who have received CPC credentialing designations.
Fire Chief Matt Clark | Chief Fire Officer & Michael Worthington Scholarship Recipient
Battalion Chief Bradley Auttelet | Fire Officer & Michael Worthington Scholarship Recipient
“It’s awesome to finally receive this,” emphasized Captain Champion. “It’s not something you’re guaranteed. And now we have four from WFD, including three scholarship winners, and I think that says a lot for our department.”
Captain Champion and Lieutenant Clark joined WFD in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
As a department, WFD is also seeking accreditation through CPSE and has been developing a 5-year strategic plan, holding community and internal stakeholder work sessions throughout the months of September and October.
The plan is currently being drafted with approval and implementation scheduled for early 2022.