The Williston Fire Department irecognize five individuals, promoting them to new positions in a small ceremony on July 26.
City officials mingled with the fire fighter’s families in the courtyard of Fire Station 1 on Monday for the promotional ceremony. Battalion Chief Bradley Auttelet was the key speaker, introducing the five crew members and welcoming them into their new roles.
“The steps that they have to go through to get through the promotional process, it’s kind of a staggering process,” Fire Chief Matt Clark commented. “It’s something that each one of these men and women have earned. Truth be told, at the end of the day when they get their pins and they earn that new rank, it’s just the beginning. The beginning of new responsibility, the beginning of their new role and it’s a step towards growth.”
The fire department made the following promotions:
• Engineer Sara Stafford to the position of Lieutenant
• Engineer Christian Olson to the position of Lieutenant
• Engineer Ryan Edmondson to the position of Lieutenant
• Firefighter/EMT Jose Serrato to the position of Engineer
• Battalion Chief of EMS RJ Benth to the position of Assistant Chief of EMS and Administration
Williston Mayor Howard Klug, along with Police and Fire Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk and City Administrator David Tuan met with each individual, congratulating them on their hard work and dedication to the City of Williston. The ceremony concluded with a catered lunch for the fire fighters and their guests.