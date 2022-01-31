The Williston Fire Department celebrated some outstanding individuals as they take the next step in their firefighting careers.
Sixteen department members were honored in a promotion ceremony on Saturday at Fire Station 2 in Williston. The engine’s bay was filled with family and friends as Assistant Chief of Operation Corey Johnson spearheaded the ceremony, with city leaders such as Mayor Howard Klug, Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk and City Administrator David Tuan in attendance.
“Thank you for what you do,” Cymbaluk said. “The time, the energy and most importantly the sacrifice that you guys give to your family and to this community goes without saying. You’ve worked hard to get to this level, but you’re not done yet. Keep working hard. The City supports you, top to bottom, and on behalf of myself, Mayor Klug, the rest of the City Commissioners and the entire community, we congratulate you, we thank you for your service and stay safe out there.”
The firefighters were accompanied by a family member or representative as they received their new rank. The ceremony was followed by a luncheon with the firefighters and their well-wishers.
The following individuals received promotions:
Promoted to the position of Battalion Chief:• Captain Clint Bates
• Captain Jason Lewis
Promoted to the position of Captain:• Lt. Stephen Clark
• Lt. Christopher Mahoney
• Lt. Ryan Miller
• Lt. Tyler Carlstad
Promoted to the position of Lieutenant:• Paid on Call FF Derek Booth
• Paid on Call FF Kenny Kukuk
• Engineer Riley Eckart
• Engineer Mitch Byman
Promoted to the position of EMS Lieutenant:• EMS Supervisor Jessica Gillies
Promoted to the position of Engineer:• FF/Paramedic Priscilla Crain