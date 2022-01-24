The Williston Fire Department responded to a late night fire Sunday near Downtown Williston.
WFD was dispatched on Jan 23 around 10 p.m. to respond to a Two-Alarm commercial structure fire reported downtown in southwest Williston. A Two-Alarm fire alerts responding departments to the size of fire and types of apparatus required.
The building, located on the corner of Washington Avenue and first Street West, had heavy smoke and fire when WFD arrived on scene. WFD responded with two aerial apparatuses, two engines, Heavy Rescue 2, Engine Tender 15, Medic 1, two command vehicles, and one operations vehicle.
Williston Fire units performed a rapid primary search of the building, the neighboring Zunich-Johnson Insurance Agency building and the surrounding area upon advisement from Williston Police Department for potential of people inside the structure or nearby buildings. Given its proximity, the Zunich-Johnson Insurance Agency building was considered primary exposure protection and no fire damage resulted for the property.
Upon confirming the buildings were clear, WFD responded with an offensive fire attack.
All units were evacuated and WFD switched to defensive fire operations as the structure began showing signs of collapse due to the extensive fire. All personnel were able to evacuate without injury.
Mutual aid was requested from Williams County/Williston Emergency Management and City of Williston Public Works which responded with a mobile Emergency Operations Center (EOC), a sand truck, and two backhoes.
Public Works circled the block with their sand truck to help control ice buildup as As WFD units fought the fire.
As of 11 p.m., the fire was considered contained and WFD units remained on scene to extinguish residual fire and perform scene cleanup, with the assistance of Williston Public Works.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.